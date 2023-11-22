EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $53.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.90% from the company’s previous close.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Get EQT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.49. 612,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,058,596. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in EQT by 10,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.