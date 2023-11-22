Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Equifax by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.0% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.48. 194,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,878. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $240.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.33.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

