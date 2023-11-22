Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $17,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Equinix by 59.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at $15,948,102.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,297 shares of company stock worth $6,232,399. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $794.76. The stock had a trading volume of 104,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,161. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $640.92 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $741.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $757.76. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 85.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.23%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

