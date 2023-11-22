Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,593,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 0.9% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital International Investors owned about 4.91% of Equinix worth $3,600,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $794.76. 104,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,161. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $640.92 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $741.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $757.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 85.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.23%.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,297 shares of company stock valued at $6,232,399. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.85.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

