Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Equinix by 14.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 0.6% during the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX stock opened at $788.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $741.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $757.76. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $640.92 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,297 shares of company stock valued at $6,232,399. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.85.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

