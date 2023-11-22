Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.13 and last traded at $17.20. 54,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 196,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Excelerate Energy by 643.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

