ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,560,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Republic Services by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,325,000 after purchasing an additional 738,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Republic Services by 63.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,327,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after purchasing an additional 513,200 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $160.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $160.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average of $147.97.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

