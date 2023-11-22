ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 45,082 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 45,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,092,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.80.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $243.05 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.30.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

