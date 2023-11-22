F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 248,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 49.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 37.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. 208,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,549. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FNB shares. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

