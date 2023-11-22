F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $167.99

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.99 and last traded at $167.43, with a volume of 22218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.81.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $362,648.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,643.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,278 shares of company stock worth $1,467,211 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in F5 by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in F5 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

