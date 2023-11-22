Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.74. Farfetch shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 749,201 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 30.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 124,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 95.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,006 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Farfetch by 14.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 94.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

