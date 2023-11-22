Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target Cut to $17.50 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE FIHL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.51. 117,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,554. Fidelis Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.28.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.00 million. Analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,110,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $156,892,000. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,354,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,553,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,534,000. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

