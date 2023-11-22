FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 564,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,886 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,536,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,029,000 after buying an additional 243,935 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 4,267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 184,584 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,061,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $28,188.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $266,119.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,078,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,055,966.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $28,188.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,770 shares of company stock worth $901,742. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Price Performance

NYSE:FIGS traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 165,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,219. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Further Reading

