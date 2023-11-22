First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 63.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FBP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,346. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.18.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

