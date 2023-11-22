FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 694,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy makes up about 3.2% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $27,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. 1,047,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

