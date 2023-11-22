FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 193,484 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 83,559 shares.The stock last traded at $50.80 and had previously closed at $50.79.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Get FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 17.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 171,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 25,950 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,662,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.