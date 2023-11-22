Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.57

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FORGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.23, with a volume of 10923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 67.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Forestar Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

