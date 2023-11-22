Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) is Glendon Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Glendon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,798,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519,500 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent comprises about 41.4% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Glendon Capital Management LP owned about 9.28% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $424,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 212.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $1,115,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 12.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $406,000.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

FYBR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,379. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 7,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $110,511.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,362,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,141,651.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 594,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,400,507 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.