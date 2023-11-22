FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 120.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 294.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 368,880 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 210,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.4% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 256,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 69,841 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,036,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

