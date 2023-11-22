FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 908.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after buying an additional 10,315,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 76.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.02.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

