Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Shares Down 3.9%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.38 and last traded at C$7.40. Approximately 235,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 642,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.70.

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$783.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.62.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Insider Activity at Galaxy Digital

In other news, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 50,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$400,000.00. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.