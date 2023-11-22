Gateley (LON:GTLY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of GTLY traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 160.20 ($2.00). The stock had a trading volume of 40,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,814. Gateley has a 1-year low of GBX 128 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 194 ($2.43). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 143.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 154.45. The company has a market cap of £210.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,580.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.65, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corporate, Business Services, People, and Property. The company offers a range of services, such as legal, banking, corporate, restructuring advisory, taxation, commercial, commercial dispute resolution, complex international litigation, reputation, media, and privacy law services.

