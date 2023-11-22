Gateley (LON:GTLY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Gateley Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of GTLY traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 160.20 ($2.00). The stock had a trading volume of 40,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,814. Gateley has a 1-year low of GBX 128 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 194 ($2.43). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 143.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 154.45. The company has a market cap of £210.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,580.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.65, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.30.
Gateley Company Profile
