genedrive (LON:GDR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.10

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.18 ($0.09), with a volume of 1249472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.35 ($0.09).

genedrive Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.40. The company has a market cap of £7.79 million, a PE ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.42.

genedrive Company Profile

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, which incorporates various user-led improvements to its small, patented gene amplification platform for ease of use in time critical situations, and to simplify workflow, as well as for professional use in emergency healthcare settings.

