General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $37,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.86. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.