General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Raised by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,602 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of General Mills worth $49,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average of $72.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

