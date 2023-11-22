Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 115,131 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,607,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,567,390.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,413 shares in the company, valued at $30,743,106.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,567,390.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,413 shares in the company, valued at $30,743,106.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,873 shares of company stock worth $75,354,118. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.77. 5,675,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,092,004. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.50. The company has a market cap of $875.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.38 and a 52-week high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.