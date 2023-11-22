Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.77 Billion Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,486,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661,120 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.84% of Philip Morris International worth $2,772,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Element Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 206,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 581,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,007 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.4% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $93.45. The company had a trading volume of 756,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,046. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average is $94.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

