Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.22 Billion Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,056 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,221,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The stock has a market cap of $162.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. TheStreet downgraded Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

