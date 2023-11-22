Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Lockheed Martin worth $2,045,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $450.98. 317,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,046. The stock has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $433.75 and a 200-day moving average of $445.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

