Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,355,636 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355,636 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Oracle worth $3,456,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 64.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 8.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $116.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,827,546. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $318.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

