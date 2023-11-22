Glendon Capital Management LP Has $4.41 Million Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCSFree Report) by 120.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 767,837 shares during the period. The Container Store Group accounts for about 0.4% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Glendon Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.73% of The Container Store Group worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TCS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at The Container Store Group

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 16,715 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,421.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,468.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 16,715 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,421.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,468.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 30,000 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $70,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,538.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 59,132 shares of company stock worth $131,219 in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TCS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 51,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,454. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $219.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

