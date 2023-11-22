Glendon Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,286 shares during the quarter. Beauty Health makes up 0.4% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Glendon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Beauty Health worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,664,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beauty Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Shares of SKIN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. 2,472,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,460. The company has a market cap of $292.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

