Glendon Capital Management LP Sells 11,700 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)

Glendon Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 511,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Independence Contract Drilling comprises 0.1% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Glendon Capital Management LP owned about 3.63% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 360,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 25,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 70,079 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE:ICD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 32,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $44.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.01 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Featured Articles

