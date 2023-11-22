Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,018 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.84% of Globant worth $64,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 13.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Globant by 14.6% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 6.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Globant by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Globant by 0.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 924,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.38.

NYSE GLOB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.24. 126,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,174. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $215.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.92 and its 200-day moving average is $182.59.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

