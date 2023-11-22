Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Golar LNG Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.87. 177,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,345. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLNG. Citigroup began coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLNG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.