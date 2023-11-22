Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.
Golar LNG Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.87. 177,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,345. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Golar LNG Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.
