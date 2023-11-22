Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Announces Earnings Results

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.71. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GLNG. Citigroup began coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter worth $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 13.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

