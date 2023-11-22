Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) PT Raised to $17.00

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GBDC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. 118,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,988. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 42.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 70.6% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 341,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 141,526 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

