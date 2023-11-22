Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading 9.8% Higher

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.