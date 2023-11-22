Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

AJX opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $126.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

