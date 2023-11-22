Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,622 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $31,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 168.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,363,000 after buying an additional 1,611,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after buying an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

