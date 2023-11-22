Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $26,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $212.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $248.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.50.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

Get Our Latest Report on ESS

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.