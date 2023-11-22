Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 117,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 429,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. Analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $213,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,262 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,031.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 108,330 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

