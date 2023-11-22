Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) were down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 1,427,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,385,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.70 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $4.60 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

