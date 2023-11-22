Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 25,704 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Sysco worth $33,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,047,000 after purchasing an additional 229,696 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $768,000. Element Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 5.7% during the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 65,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 798,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,232,000 after acquiring an additional 46,260 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Sysco by 1.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 886,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $71.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,391. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Get Our Latest Report on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.