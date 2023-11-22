Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $131.16 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,658 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $131,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,570,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,797,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

