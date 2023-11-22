Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $28.96 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,878 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after buying an additional 3,670,191 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,188 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.46. 832,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,342. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $145.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

