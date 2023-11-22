Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 27,176 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Amgen worth $64,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.15.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,281. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $289.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.71 and a 200 day moving average of $247.90. The company has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

