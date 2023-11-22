H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,496 shares during the quarter. H World Group makes up about 1.0% of Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.46% of H World Group worth $57,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in H World Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in H World Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.86. 545,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,627. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 1.01. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $53.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. H World Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

