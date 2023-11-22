Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $102.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hamilton Lane traded as high as $94.65 and last traded at $94.60, with a volume of 1876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.31.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 27,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 113,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

