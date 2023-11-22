HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Boosted by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.30 on Wednesday, reaching $251.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

